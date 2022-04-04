Witness in the Ben Roberts-Smith trial sas. I regret the ‘weak leadership’

Mr Roberts-Smith, 43, has sued The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times for defamation over reports claiming he had committed war crimes and killings in Afghanistan between 2006 and 2012.

He denies all the allegations that news outlets are defending as truth.

The witness, codenamed Person 31, told Federal Court on Monday that he was concerned by allegations of his patrol members being Victoria Cross recipients.

He said the former SAS commander had seen one of Roberts-Smith’s associates kick an unarmed Afghan prisoner off a cliff in Darwan in 2012.

More things “came to light” near his departure from the force in 2014.

And he realized that Mr. Roberts-Smith and his team had failed by a lack of systems and quick investigation – no…