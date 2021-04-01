ENTERTAINMENT

Witness the fun- packed extravaganza between two celebrity cricket teams in ‘Zee Telugu Vaari Paata’ – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
ZTVP SS
ZTVP SS

What happens when television celebrities enter the game of cricket? What you get is full of drama coupled with fun and, yes, the game, of course! To add exuberance and keep the audience enthralled, Zee Telugu has come up with ‘Zee Telugu Vaari Paata ‘ this Sunday, i.e., 4th April at 6 PM, where the stars of the channel will get down on the field to win the coveted trophy.

In India, cricket is a Passion! A celebration! Religion and your favorite families on television are all set to bring you the most entertaining cricket tournament of this season! In an exciting coup, Zee Telugu will have the most sought-after actors from all its shows come together on a cricket field, be split into two teams lead by Nirupam Paritala and Kalki Raj. Every year, the auction in the real league brings with it a lot of excitement and thrill. Franchisees splurge large sums of money to seal a deal, while some players fail to find a bidder. Following the same lines, both the captains of the teams, Nirupam and Kalki, bid for their members and the guests such as Siddharth, Vishnu Priya, Amardeep, Sindhura, Vasudha, Satya, Siri, Anusha Hegde, Prathap, Akarsh Byramudi, Navya, Sri Priya, Sunandha and Sidhhu.

The exuberant Sreemukhi will be the host of the entire jamboree. Joining these actors in their entertainment quotient would be Saddam, who, along with Sreemukhi, will entertain the audience with their amazing commentary skills. SRGMP – The Next Singing Icon winner, Yasaswi and runner-up Bharat would set the stage on fire with their musical act while Komali mesmerizes everyone with her singing talent crackling comedy skits from Saddam – Riyaz along with Pandu and some amazing dance performances by the favorite actors.

Do not miss the fun-packed extravaganza ‘Zee Telugu Vaari Paata’ that is all set to evoke a sky-high adrenaline rush; what with so many stars being seen playing your favorite sport on 4th April at 6 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

To enjoy the show, subscribe to Zee Telugu, available in the Zee Prime Pack at Rs. 20 per month

To ensure you do not miss out on your favorite Zee Telugu shows, choose the Zee Prime Pack that includes Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu alongside 7 other top channels Zee Network that cater to the daily entertainment needs of your entire family at Rs. 20 per month only. For further information, contact your DTH or cable operator.

About Zee Telugu:

Zee Telugu is the Telugu General Entertainment Channel of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Launched on 18th May 2005, Zee Telugu was the first entrant from Zee bouquet to enter South India. Zee Telugu offers various shows that cater to the entertainment preferences of over 75 million Telugu audiences across India every week. From fiction shows to reality shows and talk shows, the channel has multi-genre offerings and is widely accepted as the ultimate entertainment destination. Zee Telugu creates exceptional content by offering fiction shows with unique story-lines, state-of-the-art non-fiction shows & events with extraordinary formats, and acquires satellite right to some of the largest Tollywood movies that appeal to viewers across age groups.

With a balanced mix of content and programming options, Zee Telugu is one of the top Telugu GEC channels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Zee Telugu is well connected across all cable and digital platforms and also available on ZEE5.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
419
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
385
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
377
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
366
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
360
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
334
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
329
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
318
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
309
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
302
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top