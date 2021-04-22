Wiz Khalifa Joins Professional Fighters League World Class Ownership Group

The Skilled Fighters League (PFL) at the moment introduced at the moment that multi-platinum GRAMMY & Golden Globe nominated artist Wiz Khalifa has invested within the league and can play an energetic position in persevering with to form the PFL model for this era’s sports activities fan.

In his advisory position, Khalifa will collaborate with the league on integrating numerous parts of popular culture – from music integration and content material creation to MMA way of life attire. PFL will incorporate Khalifa’s music all through its common season, playoff and championship occasions and can co-produce unique MMA content material for followers. Khalifa joins PFL’s best-in-class possession group which incorporates Ted Leonsis, Kevin Hart, Brandon Beck and Mark Burnett.

“I’m so proud to affix forces with the Skilled Fighters League,” mentioned Khalifa. “I’ve been doing MMA coaching for years now, and am additionally the largest MMA fan – to have the ability to convey my experience and imaginative and prescient to the game is tremendous thrilling and I can’t look forward to the motion to get began on April 23.”

“I’m excited to welcome Wiz Khalifa to the PFL’s possession group and companion with such a gifted international music and cultural icon,” mentioned PFL CEO, Peter Murray. “Wiz will play an energetic position in shaping and amplifying the voice of the PFL model and the way it resonates with the 550 million followers all over the world.”

The 2021 PFL Season will start April 23 on ESPN2, ESPN3 (Spanish) and ESPN+ in primetime. The remaining Common Season occasions will happen on April 29, Could 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

Skilled Fighters League has rapidly established itself because the No. 2 MMA firm on this planet. With the addition of world-class expertise – from elite fighters to established enterprise executives – and partnering with industry-leading manufacturers similar to Anheuser-Busch InBev, GEICO, CarParts.com and Socios, the PFL continues to speed up its international enlargement. Sports activities followers throughout greater than 160 nations all over the world will have the ability to tune in to the league’s extremely anticipated return on April 23 in Atlantic Metropolis, NJ.