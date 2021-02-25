WKU vs Houston College Basketball Game Preview

WKU Hilltoppers vs. Houston Cougars Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

WKU vs Houston Broadcasting

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Location: Fertita Center, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN2

WKU (15-4) vs Houston (18-3) Game Preview

Why WKU will win

The Hiltopers have taken the conference USA in back-to-back format to the world. Six straight wins due to his ability to hit the board hard and get off the field.

It was an OK shooting team at the start of the season, but it helped a big pass over the last four matches with more than half of its shots in extra passes and assists.

For all of Houston’s good work, it is much more inconsistent than the field, it is often much faster, and …

Why would Houston win?

When all this is working, the defense is suffocating.

There have been a few breakdowns in games that the Cougars should have won, but at home it is better at stopping teams from outside and cleaning it up on the boards.

Teams are not getting enough second chances – Houston has allowed only two teams to have a double-digit offensive rebellion in the last nine games. How many of the 90–52 losses Cincinnati received a few days ago? Four.

WKU have not come up with a double-digit rebound in four of their last five matches.

What is going to happen

WKU is not bad and has got the potential for a good run, but is disastrous at Houston Fertita. It will get off to a hot start and stay up all the way.

WKU vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 75, WKU 57

Row: Houston-12, O / U: 135.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

