LATEST

WKU vs Houston College Basketball Game Preview

Posted on

WKU Hilltoppers vs. Houston Cougars Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

WKU vs Houston Broadcasting

Date: Thursday, February 25
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Location: Fertita Center, Houston, TX
Network: ESPN2

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

WKU (15-4) vs Houston (18-3) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Visit BetMGM

Why WKU will win

The Hiltopers have taken the world of Conference USA in a back-to-back format. Six straight wins thanks to his ability to hit the board hard and get off the field.

It was the opening shooting team of the season, but it helped a passer-by extra half of his shots and assists in a big way in the last four matches.

For all of Houston’s good work, it is much more inconsistent than the field, it is often much faster, and …

Why would Houston win?

When all this is working, the defense is suffocating.

There have been some breakdowns in the game that the Cougars should have won, but at home it is better at stopping teams from outside and cleaning it on the boards.

Teams are not getting enough second chances – Houston has allowed only two teams to have a double-digit offensive rebellion in the last nine games. How many of the 90–52 losses Cincinnati received a few days ago? Four.

WKU have not come up with a double-digit rebound in four of their last five matches.

What is going to happen

WKU is not bad and has got the potential for a good run, but is devastating at Houston Fertita. It will get off to a hot start and be up all the way.

WKU vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 75, WKU 57
Bet in college basketball with BetMGM
Row: Houston-12, O / U: 135.5
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Champions League afternoon games
1: Champions League afternoon game behind a paywall service

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });