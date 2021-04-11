LATEST

WM37 delayed due to bad weather and McIntyre LOSES vs Lashley for WWE title

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley opened WrestleMania

In keeping with everyone’s terrible luck for the past year, WrestleMania got off to a rocky start.

The first 35 minutes of the show was ‘on pause’ after weather warnings swept the Tampa Bay, Florida area.

With the concerns over thunder in an open stadium, WWE relied on off-the-cuff promos to keep them ticking over after Vince McMahon had been the first to welcome fans back to WWE with his roster standing behind him on the stage.

When the action finally started, it was Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley that started things off with the WWE title on the line.

McIntyre entered to a monster pop, but it was Lashley who largely controlled things early on.

The big men would end up trading big power moves in the ring from Drew’s Glasgow kiss to Lashley’s spinebuster, the match was as physical as you’d expect.

McIntyre nailed an uncharacteristic dive to the outside but back in the ring, Lashley kept trying to get the Scot in the Hurt Lock and, finally, after MVP distracted Drew prior to a Claymore Kick, the champion did.

Two champion McIntyre fought as hard as he could, but he would eventually pass out in the submission and Lashley would take the victory.

Many had expected that WWE put McIntyre in this match so he could win the WWE title once back in front of fans. Both of his reigns came in front of no fans and the temptation to give him that big moment must have been strong.

But Lashley, who had a ton of almost unexpected momentum after taking the belt from The Miz and fans are left hoping that finally, Brock Lesnar is in his future!

