(wmcc ) 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship Live Stream Online – Film Daily

It begins April 2 with an expanded field —14 teams — hitting the sheets in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. All will have their sights set on gold. The tournament usually has 13 teams but it was expanded this year to include China because it had locked down a spot for 2020. It did not meet the requirements for 2021.

Some of the famous names in the sport will be competing, including United States skip John Shuster — an Olympic gold medalist in 2018 — and recent Tim Horton’s Brier champion Brendan Bottcher, who will represent Canada with his crew. They’ll face stiff competition from two-time defending champ Sweden, skipped by Niklas Edin. (Edin also won with Sweden in 2015.)

Event: The 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship

Date: 2 April – 11 April

Location: Calgary, AB, Canada

Watch: Online Stream

Participating Teams: Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, RCF, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, United States.

The 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship Full Schedule

Draw 1: Friday, April 2, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Netherlands vs. Russian Curling Federation

South Korea vs. Italy

Norway vs. Denmark

Canada vs. Scotland

Draw 2: Friday, April 2, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Japan vs. Germany

United States vs. China

Sweden vs. Switzerland

South Korea vs. Russian Curling Federation

Draw 3: Friday, April 2, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Scotland vs. Denmark

Canada vs. Japan

Italy vs. China

Norway vs. Netherlands

Draw 4: Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Sweden vs. United States

Switzerland vs. Germany

Scotland vs. Netherlands

Canada vs. Denmark

Draw 5: Saturday, April 3, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Russian Curling Federation vs. China

Norway vs. South Korea

United States vs. Germany

Sweden vs. Italy

Draw 6: Saturday, April 3, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Switzerland vs. Japan

Netherlands vs. Denmark

Norway vs. China

Scotland vs. South Korea

Draw 7: Sunday, April 4, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Italy vs. Germany

Canada vs. Switzerland

Sweden vs. Russian Curling Federation

United States vs. Japan

Draw 8: Sunday, April 4, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Canada vs. Netherlands

Scotland vs. China

South Korea vs. Denmark

Sweden vs. Norway

Draw 9: Sunday, April 4, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Switzerland vs. United States

Netherlands vs. South Korea

Japan vs. Italy

Russian Curling Federation vs. Germany

Draw 10: Monday, April 5, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Sweden vs. Scotland

Japan vs. Russian Curling Federation

Canada vs. United States

China vs. Denmark

Draw 11: Monday, April 5, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Canada vs. South Korea

Norway vs. Germany

Netherlands vs. China

Switzerland vs. Italy

Draw 12: Monday, April 5, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

United States vs. Italy

Sweden vs. Denmark

Switzerland vs. Russian Curling Federation

Scotland vs. Germany

Draw 13: Tuesday, April 6, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Sweden vs. Netherlands

South Korea vs. China

Japan vs. Norway

United States vs. Russian Curling Federation

Draw 14: Tuesday, April 6, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

– Germany vs. Denmark

– Scotland vs. Japan

– Canada vs. Italy

– Switzerland vs. Norway

Draw 15: Tuesday, April 6, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Canada vs. China

Italy vs. Russian Curling Federation

Scotland vs. Switzerland

Sweden vs. South Korea

Draw 16: Wednesday, April 7, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

United States vs. Norway

Sweden vs. China

Japan vs. Denmark

Netherlands vs. Germany

Draw 17: Wednesday, April 7, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Japan vs. Netherlands

Scotland vs. United States

Norway vs. Italy

Canada vs. Russian Curling Federation

Draw 18: Wednesday, April 7, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Canada vs. Sweden

Switzerland vs. Denmark

South Korea vs. Germany

Scotland vs. Italy

Draw 19: Thursday, April 8, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Norway vs. Russian Curling Federation

Japan vs. South Korea

Switzerland vs. Netherlands

China vs. Germany

Draw 20: Thursday, April 8, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Japan vs. China

Scotland vs. Russian Curling Federation

United States vs. Denmark

Draw 21: Thursday, April 8, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Switzerland vs. South Korea

United States vs. Netherlands

Sweden vs. Germany

Canada vs. Norway

Draw 22: Friday, April 9, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Scotland vs. Norway

Canada vs. Germany

Italy vs. Denmark

Switzerland vs. China

Draw 23: Friday, April 9, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Netherlands vs. Italy

Russian Curling Federation vs. Denmark

United States vs. South Korea

Sweden vs. Japan

Qualification Game 1:

Friday, April 9, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Qualification Game 2: Saturday, April 10, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinal 1: Saturday, April 10, 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinal 2: Saturday, April 10, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Bronze medal game: Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Gold medal game: Sunday, April 11, 6 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

How to Watch The 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship Live On TV

The World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada with live streaming available via TSN.ca and the TSN app. Curling fans in the United States can watch Team USA on the Olympic Channel with select draws — April 3 vs. Sweden, April 5 vs. Canada and the gold-medal game on NBCSN.

The last 10 World Men’s Curling Championship winners?

2011: Canada

2012: Canada

2013: Sweden

2014: Norway

2015: Sweden

2016: Canada

2017: Canada

2018: Sweden

2019: Sweden

2020: None

2021 World Men’s Curling Championship pool standings

Fourteen teams will hit the sheets in Calgary and compete in 13 round-robin games. The top two teams will advance directly to the semifinals. The next four teams will face off (3 vs. 6, 4 vs. 5) for a spot in the semis.

The teams that win the semifinals will go for gold and the losers will meet for bronze. Unlike Canada’s curling championships, there will be no tiebreakers on the international stage; head-to-head is the first tiebreak and then pregame Last-Shot Draw distance if needed.

Hall of Fame and awards

The World Curling Hall of Fame is the highest non-playing honor that can be bestowed on someone and recognizes outstanding contributions to curling.

In a season athletes win sportsmanship awards, voted for by their peers to recognize the curlers who best exemplify curling’s values during events.