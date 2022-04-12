WNBA Draft 2022 Grades – Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics Scored Highest

The 2022 WNBA draft will be heavily judged on how much Indiana Fever has improved after dominating with four picks in the first round. The Fever had a total of seven selections, and players ranked on the roster would have the opportunity to make a change for a franchise that hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2016.

With so many selections on Monday, it’s no surprise that Fever leads ESPN’s WNBA draft grades. Indiana threw a curveball to most predictors in the first round to take on Stanford Cardinal guard Lexi Hull. But Fever wants players who are going to come in…