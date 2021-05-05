Woh Chaand Toh Mein Hoon – Off to Mumbai (80)

Hello all here is next episode
Recap: Doctor finds a treatment for Riya. Abishek suspects foul play in Kevin’s murder case. Urvashi informs Kartik about Samarth’s accident
Episode starts
Naira: Kartik what happened?
Kartik connects Naksh in conference call and tells them what Urvashi told
Kartik: I dont think I should believe her
Naira: What if her news is correct, we cant risk it
Naksh: Ill go to Mumbai and find out
Naira: Kartik tum bhi jao na
Kartik: Mein? No .. no ..
Naira: Arrey 7 months have only happened..still time is there for your beti to come
Kartik: Last time when I left,,you,,
Naira: I wont go anywhere…promise
Keerthi: Ill take care of her Kartik
Gayu: Ill come too
Kartik: Gayu..you ..
Gayu: Please Kartik
Naksh: No Gayu you have to be here. If we 3 go they will doubt
Kartik: Right..Ill say that I have some work and Naksh can join me
Naira: Great ..book the tickets
They get busy to leave. The scene freezes.
Hospital
Romi arrives with Adi at the hospital to sign the papers. Riya Ishitha Shagun and Aliya are waiting for them
Ishitha: Romi atlast a treatment is found
Riya: But chances are just 30%..what if..I..
She starts to cry. Romi hugs her
Romi: What if you fall in that 30%..Riya we have faced a lot of troubles..but we never accepted defeat anywhere..lets not do it this also…lte sfight
Aliya: Chachi we are will you in this fight..we will win
Everyone boost Riya’s morale and Romi signs the paper. Riya is taken inside the theatre while other wait anxiously outside. The scene freezes
Kaira room
Naira is packing Kartik’s things. Kartik enters. He sits near her and she rests her head on his shoulder . He wraps his hand around her
Naira: Kartik ..chachu will be safe na?
Kartik: He should be..bechari Gayu
Naira: Not only Gayu di..her child’s future also depends on Chachu’s well being
Kartik: I still doubt Urvashi..what if she is playing games
Naira: Be safe huh Kartik
Kartik: I dont worry about myself Naira, in my absence what if..
Naira: Oye..no one can touch badi and chotu sherni. Its Mendak who needs protection
Kartik kisses her gently
Kartik: Promise that you wont take any risk have your medicines juice everything on time
Naira: Promise
Kartik gets up , takes her leave and comes down with the bag. Naira is watching from the last stair waving her hand to him . The scene freezes
Bhalla House
Ruhi and Anika are playing cards in the bedroom. Ruhi’s phone rings. She runs to it
Ruhi: Hello
There is no response. She disconnects the call and gets back to the game. Her phone rings again , she declines it. It rings again
Anika: Who is that?
Ruhi: Some random number didi
Anika: Ignore it
Ruhi keeps the phone away and concentrates on the game. But the call keeps on ringing. She is frustrated and throws the phone away
Just then the door bell rings. She runs there to find Vihaan and Adi
Ruhi: What happened?
Adi: Treatment is going on. We came to get a set of clothes for them
Ruhi: Ill get it
Vihaan walks in and finds Ruhi’s phone lying on the floor. He picks it up and finds the phone with a crack
Vihaan: Didi is everything alright?
Anika: Woh..she was getting continuous calls from someone that’s why she got frustrated
Adi : What number is that Ruhi?
Ruhi: Dont know which idiot is that bhai. He really pissed me off
Vihaan: I can see that..that Ruhi who will jump to heaven and hell when someone touches her phone has broken it herself shows it clearly
Adi: Ill give the number to Abishek and ask him to have a look
Ruhi: No bhai its..
Vihaan: Its important…with everything going around us we need to be cautious. And take care to not let Naira or Kartik know about it
Adi: Exactly..just now they are having a lot of problems because of that Rhea and Puru
Ruhi: Okay Bhai I wont tell them
With Adi and Vihaan leaving with Ruhi’s mobile the scene freezes
Night Mumbai
Kartik and Naksh reach the hospital mentioned by Urvashi. They rush to the reception
Naksh: Is Samarth Goenka admitted here?
Receptionist: Yes sir..he is in the critical care unit
Naksh: Thanks
Kartik: Where is it?
Receptionist: Straight and then left
Kartik: Thank you
They rush and then only the receptionist realises that its Actor Kartik. The gossip spreads through the hospital
Kartik and Naksh run to the ccu
Kartik: We are relatives of Samarth Goenka..how is he?
Nurse: He had a major accident sir…few burn wounds and an injury to head. He is really critical now
Kartik and Naksh get shocked. Crowd surrounds them. The scene freezes