Woh Chaand Toh Mein Hoon- Shocks and Confusions (Ep81)

Samarth is critical in a hospital in Mumbai. Ruhi receives anonymous calls disturbing her. Riya undergoes a treatment for her fertility issues
Episode starts
Kartik and Naksh are surrounded by a crowd. Media too arrive there
Media : Sir who is here in the hospital? What brings you here
Kartik notices Urvashi standing with a villainous smirk at a distance. He understands her plan
Naksh: Please leave him alone
Media: Answer us sir
Naksh: See its our family issue please leave us alone
Kartik: Yeah please
Media: Who is admitted here sir?
Kartik grows angry but he controls his
Naksh: Its our family issue guys please do understand
Media: Who are you sir? Is your wife inside? Is that why you are behaving like this?
Kartik: He is my brother in law and someone known to us is here. Its not wise for you to intrude into our private matters in such a critical situation. Once the person gets better we will tell you who it is, by God’s grace my wife and children are completely alright. Thanks for your concern
Kartik walks away from there followed by Naksh. He rushes towards Urvashi Suddenly Kartik’s phone rings. Its Naira
Kartik: Haan Naira..
Naira: Kartik you were under live telecast..
He realises that talking about Samarth is not wise and diverts his direction to the chairman room. Confused Naksh follows him
On the way
Kartik: Thank you Naira..if not for you I would have taunted Urvashi and everything would be telecasted live
Naira: She is there?
Kartik: Its all her plan I guess
Meanwhile Urvashi curses the call under her breath and rushes to the car where Nishant is waiting for her. She leaves from there. The scene freezes
Bhalla House
Ruhi and Anika are still waiting for the others to come home. They hear the door bell. Ruhi rushes to open the door expecting their return . But she finds a flower bouquet at the door steps.She picks it up and finds her name in that and intials of SK in it. She stands there gazing it. Anika comes out
Anika: Ruhi..who is it…?
She comes near her
Anika: Bouquet? At this time? Who is it from?
Ruhi: Some SK
Anika: SK? Chal leave it..come lets eat something
She takes the bouquet and places it on the table and they walk inside to the kitchen
Moments later the door bell rings again. Ruhi is irritated
Anika: Ill see..wait
Anika opens the door and finds Aliya, Ishitha,Shagun, Adi and Romi
Anika: Where is Riya chachi?
Ruhi: Haan..where is she?
Suddenly Romi opens the party pops and the air is filled with all colourful paper. Riya walks in smiling. She hugs Anika and Ruhi
Ruhi: Matlab..treatment went well…
Ishitha: Haan..final reports will be coming tomorrow evening but till now everything went well
Anika: Then result will be good too
Adi: Waise did anyone watch the television?
Anika: No why?
Adi shows his mobile to everyone
Adi: Naksh and Kartik are in Mumbai..someone is hurt..
Ruhi: Is Naira fine?
Adi: Kartik himself has said that she is fine..Ruhi call her
As she leaves with his phone to call Naira , Vihaan , Raman and Shivaay walk in
Romi: Bhai what happened?
Raman: We have started to investigate into it..dont worry we will find it out
Vihaan: Where is Ruhi..I have mended her phone
Anika: Gone to call Naira
Vihaan: Oh yeah..even I saw the news
Ruhi comes out
Ruhi: She is alright bhai.
Adi: Who is in Mumbai then?
Ruhi: Woh…
Vihaan’s eyes fall in the bouquet and he takes it
Vihaan: Who gave this Ruhi?
Ruhi: It was on the door step
Vihaan: In this situation you must alert someone about a package like this. Danger is looming us already
Ruhi: Did you find who the caller is?
Vihaan: I gave the number to Abishek sir..he will find it out soon
Just then his mobile buzzes with a message from Abishek
Message: The number belongs to some Sohail..its a private number
I hate: Sohail?
Ruhi is shocked: Sohail..even the bouquet had the initials of SK
Adi: Leave it yaar may be a coincidence.
Aliya gets the bouquet and throws it in the bin outside
Aliya: Thrown it out..happy now..lets eat Im starving
They settle to eat and the scene freezes
After dinner, Ruhi drags Adi Vihaan and Romi with her
Adi: What happened Ruhi?
Vihaan: Is everything alright?
Ruhi: I need to tell something important bhai..come inside
She locks the door of the room
Romi: Whats it?
Ruhi: Naira told me something very important and asked me not to tell to Ishimaa and Papa
Adi: Whats it Ruhi?
Ruhi tells about Gayu’s pregnancy and Samarth’s accident, Samarth’s connection with Goenkas and Kaira doubting Urvashi behind Samarth’s accident . Everyone is shocked
Ruhi: Bhai… Akshara mami, Naitik mamu and Rashmi chachi dont know about this. They planned to tell everyone in the presence of Samarth but now..she didn’t tell me immediately only after asking twice and thrice she told me
Romi: Did you tell anything about Riya and Kevin?
Ruhi: No chachu
Romi: Good..already they are handling a lot
Adi: Shall I go to Mumbai?
Ruhi: No..no..she made me promise that you wont do it..if so everyone will start doubting. Kartik and Naksh bhai have gone under the pretext of work
Adi: This Urvashi will not let them in peace
Vihaan: Did she say anything about their future plan?
Ruhi: We have to wait for Samarth’s recovery na
Romi: Ill talk to Naksh and Kartik about this.
Suddenly from outside
Shivaay: You incorrigible idiot..how dare you
Everyone rush to see Shivaay shouting in the phone. He throws the mobile in anger
Anika: What happened Shivaay? Who was it?
Shivaay: Its Kevin..he is alive
Everyone is shocked. The scene freezes
Hunt for Kevin
SK sends a video
Naira reaches Mumbai
