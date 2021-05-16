Woh Chaand Toh Mein Hoon- Shocks and Confusions (Ep81)

Hello friends here is next episode. Hope you guys like it

Recap:

Samarth is critical in a hospital in Mumbai. Ruhi receives anonymous calls disturbing her. Riya undergoes a treatment for her fertility issues

Episode starts

Kartik and Naksh are surrounded by a crowd. Media too arrive there

Media : Sir who is here in the hospital? What brings you here

Kartik notices Urvashi standing with a villainous smirk at a distance. He understands her plan

Naksh: Please leave him alone

Media: Answer us sir

Naksh: See its our family issue please leave us alone

Kartik: Yeah please

Media: Who is admitted here sir?

Kartik grows angry but he controls his

Naksh: Its our family issue guys please do understand

Media: Who are you sir? Is your wife inside? Is that why you are behaving like this?

Kartik: He is my brother in law and someone known to us is here. Its not wise for you to intrude into our private matters in such a critical situation. Once the person gets better we will tell you who it is, by God’s grace my wife and children are completely alright. Thanks for your concern

Kartik walks away from there followed by Naksh. He rushes towards Urvashi Suddenly Kartik’s phone rings. Its Naira

Kartik: Haan Naira..

Naira: Kartik you were under live telecast..

He realises that talking about Samarth is not wise and diverts his direction to the chairman room. Confused Naksh follows him

On the way

Kartik: Thank you Naira..if not for you I would have taunted Urvashi and everything would be telecasted live

Naira: She is there?

Kartik: Its all her plan I guess

Meanwhile Urvashi curses the call under her breath and rushes to the car where Nishant is waiting for her. She leaves from there. The scene freezes

Bhalla House

Ruhi and Anika are still waiting for the others to come home. They hear the door bell. Ruhi rushes to open the door expecting their return . But she finds a flower bouquet at the door steps.She picks it up and finds her name in that and intials of SK in it. She stands there gazing it. Anika comes out

Anika: Ruhi..who is it…?

She comes near her

Anika: Bouquet? At this time? Who is it from?

Ruhi: Some SK

Anika: SK? Chal leave it..come lets eat something

She takes the bouquet and places it on the table and they walk inside to the kitchen

Moments later the door bell rings again. Ruhi is irritated

Anika: Ill see..wait

Anika opens the door and finds Aliya, Ishitha,Shagun, Adi and Romi

Anika: Where is Riya chachi?

Ruhi: Haan..where is she?

Suddenly Romi opens the party pops and the air is filled with all colourful paper. Riya walks in smiling. She hugs Anika and Ruhi

Ruhi: Matlab..treatment went well…

Ishitha: Haan..final reports will be coming tomorrow evening but till now everything went well

Anika: Then result will be good too

Adi: Waise did anyone watch the television?

Anika: No why?

Adi shows his mobile to everyone

Adi: Naksh and Kartik are in Mumbai..someone is hurt..

Ruhi: Is Naira fine?

Adi: Kartik himself has said that she is fine..Ruhi call her

As she leaves with his phone to call Naira , Vihaan , Raman and Shivaay walk in

Romi: Bhai what happened?

Raman: We have started to investigate into it..dont worry we will find it out

Vihaan: Where is Ruhi..I have mended her phone

Anika: Gone to call Naira

Vihaan: Oh yeah..even I saw the news

Ruhi comes out

Ruhi: She is alright bhai.

Adi: Who is in Mumbai then?

Ruhi: Woh…

Vihaan’s eyes fall in the bouquet and he takes it

Vihaan: Who gave this Ruhi?

Ruhi: It was on the door step

Vihaan: In this situation you must alert someone about a package like this. Danger is looming us already

Ruhi: Did you find who the caller is?

Vihaan: I gave the number to Abishek sir..he will find it out soon

Just then his mobile buzzes with a message from Abishek

Message: The number belongs to some Sohail..its a private number

I hate: Sohail?

Ruhi is shocked: Sohail..even the bouquet had the initials of SK

Adi: Leave it yaar may be a coincidence.

Aliya gets the bouquet and throws it in the bin outside

Aliya: Thrown it out..happy now..lets eat Im starving

They settle to eat and the scene freezes

After dinner, Ruhi drags Adi Vihaan and Romi with her

Adi: What happened Ruhi?

Vihaan: Is everything alright?

Ruhi: I need to tell something important bhai..come inside

She locks the door of the room

Romi: Whats it?

Ruhi: Naira told me something very important and asked me not to tell to Ishimaa and Papa

Adi: Whats it Ruhi?

Ruhi tells about Gayu’s pregnancy and Samarth’s accident, Samarth’s connection with Goenkas and Kaira doubting Urvashi behind Samarth’s accident . Everyone is shocked

Ruhi: Bhai… Akshara mami, Naitik mamu and Rashmi chachi dont know about this. They planned to tell everyone in the presence of Samarth but now..she didn’t tell me immediately only after asking twice and thrice she told me

Romi: Did you tell anything about Riya and Kevin?

Ruhi: No chachu

Romi: Good..already they are handling a lot

Adi: Shall I go to Mumbai?

Ruhi: No..no..she made me promise that you wont do it..if so everyone will start doubting. Kartik and Naksh bhai have gone under the pretext of work

Adi: This Urvashi will not let them in peace

Vihaan: Did she say anything about their future plan?

Ruhi: We have to wait for Samarth’s recovery na

Romi: Ill talk to Naksh and Kartik about this.

Suddenly from outside

Shivaay: You incorrigible idiot..how dare you

Everyone rush to see Shivaay shouting in the phone. He throws the mobile in anger

Anika: What happened Shivaay? Who was it?

Shivaay: Its Kevin..he is alive

Everyone is shocked. The scene freezes

Precap:

Hunt for Kevin SK sends a video Naira reaches Mumbai

The post Woh Chaand Toh Mein Hoon- Shocks and Confusions (Ep81) appeared first on Telly Updates.