Woh Teacher Kooku Web Series 2020 | Wiki, Cast, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

Woh Teacher is kooku app web series. The genre of this kooku web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the kooku app. This web series released on 28 February 2020 on the kooku app.

Woh Teacher Kooku Web Series Storyline:

This story is about a student who always fails in the exam. His parents also get upset with him. Due to this, the parents admitted him to private tuition. The tuition teacher here teaches children tuition at home. When the teacher watches this child carefully, he keeps looking at the photos of the models on the mobile. The teacher gets to understand why this kid fails in exams. The teacher gives him an offer that he is willing to pass in every exam. Check out this web series to know what offer she gives to this student.

Full Information:

Name Woh Teacher
Genre Drama, Romance
OTT Platform Kooku App
Language Hindi
Release date 28 February 2020
Season 1
Number of episodes 1
Episode run time 45 Minutes
Director Will Update soon

Woh Teacher Kooku Web Series Cast:

Actors/Actress Name Role Played Photo
Rajsi verma Teacher Rajsi Verma hot photos

Woh Teacher Kooku Web Series FAQs:

