Woke Critics Slam Lena Dunham’s New Plus-Size Fashion Line For Not Being Inclusive Enough – Tech Kashif

Dunham’s “tightly edited” collaboration with the high fashion site, which features capsule collections of “expanded size range” clothing from designers like Diane Von Furstenburg, Christian Siriano, Mara Hoffman, and Dolce & Gabbana, features just five pieces to start, ranging in price from $98 to $298, though those five pieces are available in sizes 14-26.

11 Honore touted the line as a major fashion achievement.

“We took a lot of time perfecting the grade up to a size 26 which included multiple fittings on a range of women from size 12-26 with varying body shapes. Our ultimate goal is to dress as many women as possible and we are completely open to expanding past size 26 in the future!” the online fashion outlet noted in its statement.

“Right now the only thing I’m doing is speaking about my own experience,” Dunham told The New York Times about the collection, which, she added, filled a gap in her own wardrobe. “So this clothing line is a direct response to my experience.”

It isn’t a direct response to everyone’s lived experience, though, according to woke critics who took aim at Dunham’s collection immediately after it launched, because the line stops at size 26, and that’s just not large enough for some women. So, critics say, Dunham really should not have labeled her five pieces part of an “inclusive” effort.

“The simple solution is not to call it ‘inclusive,’” one celebrity stylist told entertainment media, adding that Dunham’s efforts were “tone-deaf.” “When something is called inclusive and stops at 26, it excludes a large portion of the plus-size community, and the most desperate for pieces like these, those over a size 26.”

In fact, the stylist added, Dunham is actually “privileged” for being able to connect with a fashion outlet to produce her line. Dunham, the stylist said, should acknowledge “her continued privilege in the industry and now the plus size fashion industry.”

“The backlash against the limited size range of 14–26 was pretty immediate. Now, to be fair to Dunham, I have not seen her refer to her line as ‘inclusive,’” the writer noted. “However, 11 Honoré calls itself ‘a size-inclusive shopping site’ in its mission statement — while also listing a size range of 12–24.”