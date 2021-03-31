WOL-W vs CHE-W Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Top Picks Lineups Kick-Off Womens Champions League

Wolfsburg Women will be faced off against the team Chelsea FC Women in Championship league 2021 on Wednesday, 31st March. The match will be played at 05:30 PM IST. The match will be played at Szuzca Ferenc Stadium. The Chelsa women have improved their game in the league and winning matches by keeping clean sheets in the tournament. The team has played a match against the team Bristol City Women. The team has scored 6 goals and the opponent team failed to score any goal. The team Wolfsburg is doing well in the tournament as they have won seven matches in the league and got a clean sheet in six matches also. The team is at second position in the league standings.

CHE-W vs WOL-W Live Score:

Match: CHE-W vs WOL-W Championship League 2021

Date: 31st March

Time:05:30 PM

Venue: Szuzca Ferenc Stadium

Chelsea FC Squad:

J Andersson, S Kerr, F Kirby, S Ji, P Harder, M Leupollz, A Berger, M Ericsson, M Bright, N Charles, E Cuthbert

Wolfsburg Squad:

Fridolina Rolfo, Svenja Huth, rebecka Blomqvist, Zsanett Jakabfi, Katarzyna Kiedrynek, Kathrin Hendrich, Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, Alexandra Popp, Lena Oberdorf, Felicitas Rauch, Svenja Huth

CHE-W vs WOL-W Dream 11 Prediction:

The Chelsea team player Fran Kirby has scored 3 goals in the last match. She will more likely be the captain for this match. She has played a total of 14 matches and she has scored 12 goals in the league. Samantha Kerr is the best offensive player on Chelsea women’s team. She has played a total of 17 matches where she scored 12 goals. She can also be an option for team captain. Sanett Jakabfi will be the leading player on team Wolfsburg women. She has played a total of 14 matches and scored 10 goals in the league. Svenja Huth will be the strongest player of team Wolfsburg.

She has played a total of 16 matches in the league and scored 10 goals. Pernille Harder is the lead scorer in the team Chelsea. She has played a total of 17 matches and scored 8 goals. Alexandra Poo will be the best option to play in today’s match from the team Wolfsburg Women team. She has scored 6 goals in 10 matches. The Goalkeeper from the team Chelsea will be Katarzyna Kiedrynek in today’s match. F. Rauch, S. Doorsoun, J, Anresson will be the defender player of team Chelsea. The midfield player will be Z. Jakabfi, M. Leupolz, F. Kirby, J So-Yun from team Wolfsburg. To know more about this article stay connected to us.