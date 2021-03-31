WOL-W vs CHE-W Live Score, UEFA Women’s Champions League, VfL Wolfsburg Women Vs Chelsea Women Scorecard

ENTERTAINMENT

WOL-W vs CHE-W Live Score, UEFA Women's Champions League, VfL Wolfsburg Women Vs Chelsea Women

WOL-W vs CHE-W Live Score

Today’s match is scheduled between the teams Vfl Wolfsburg Women (WOL-W) and Chelsea (CHE-W) in the Women’s Champion League. The match will take place at AOK Stadion. The teams are performing commendably in the matches. Both teams are all set to give a tough competition to each other. The teams have played with each other in the previous matches in which they have performed extremely well and gave a hard competition to each other. Both teams have prominent and talented players. Through this article, you will get all the needed details about the match such as date, like, prediction, players, etc.

WOL-W vs CHE-W Match Details

  • Match:- WOL-W vs CHE-W
  • League:- UEFA Women’s Champions League
  • Venue: – AOK Stadium
  • Date:- Wednesday, March 31, 2021
  • Time: – 05:30 PM

Wolfsburg Women will be faced-off against the team Chelsea Women. Now, we will discuss the preview of the teams. Team Chelsea Women has secured its place at the first position in the standings. The team has won four matches out of 5 matches and another one was drawn. The team won their last match against the team VfL Wolfsburg Women by 1 goal. The team is trying their level best to win the match.

If we talk about the opponent team, team Vfl Wolfsburg Women is currently sitting at the bottom in the standings. The team has won four matches out of 5 matches. In the last match, the team lost the match against the team Chelsea Women by 1. It will be interesting to see which team will win the match.

VfL Wolfsburg Women:

  • Shanice van de Sanden
  • Karina Saevik
  • Ewa Pajor
  • Rebecka Blomqvist
  • Alexandra Popp
  • Svenja Huth
  • Pauline Bremer
  • Lotta Cordes
  • Lisanne Grawe
  • Julia Kassen
  • Almuth Schult

Chelsea Women:

  • Fran Kirby
  • Sam Kerr
  • Pernille Harder
  • Erin Cuthbert
  • Ji Strip
  • Melanie Leupolz
  • Niamh Charles
  • Millie Bright
  • Magdalena Eriksson
  • Jonna Andersson
  • Ann-Katrin Berger

As per the previous performance of the teams, the more probability for getting the victory in the match is team Chelsea Women as the performance of the players is mindblowing throughout the season. They are playing the matches with a good strategy. On the other hand, team Vfl Wolfsburg Women is trying hard to improve their game so that they can move forward in the league standings. On the basis of the previous performances, we predict that team Chelsea Women (CHE-W) should win the match. Stay tuned with us to get to know about the upcoming matches.

