Wolff, Bottas slam Russell’s crash theory

Toto Wolff and Valtteri Bottas have been united late on Sunday within the wake of the Finnish driver’s large crash with Mercedes junior George Russell at Imola.

Russell, who races for Williams, was furious at Bottas after their high-speed shunt, slapping the Mercedes driver’s helmet and berating him earlier than the Finn had emerged from the wreck.

“Maybe if I used to be one other driver, he would not have carried out that,” stated Russell, alluding to rumours that he’s in pole place for Bottas’ seat in 2022.

Bottas informed Ilta Sanomat newspaper: “I did not hear a phrase he stated however I might inform it was nothing optimistic.

“Once I did not hear something, I attempted to speak with my finger,” he added.

Bottas claimed the incident was “fully” Russell’s fault, and his group boss Wolff agreed that the replays “present an inclination in the direction of wrongdoing by George”.

Wolff additionally slammed Russell’s suggestion that Bottas had been dangerously aggressive as a result of he fears dropping his Mercedes seat to the British driver.

“That is bullsh*t,” Wolff stated, whereas Bottas answered to the identical query: “Sadly I left my tin-foil hat at residence”.

Wolff continued: “I’ve to speak to George once more. I settle for that there’s a studying curve, however for that there must be perception.

“He would possibly want to consider it for a number of days.”

Nonetheless, Wolff additionally did not let Bottas off the hook, insisting Lewis Hamilton‘s teammate “should not have been there” within the combat for minor factors after a poor weekend.

However he additionally hit again on the notion that both driver has one thing to ‘show’ as they theoretically tussle for the plum 2022 seat.

“I do not need him (Russell) to show something to us,” the Mercedes group boss stated. “And Valtteri has been with us for 5 years and isn’t attempting to show something.”

Wolff admitted that Bottas’ confidence is at present “not on the very highest degree”, however stated it’s as much as the group to assist him with that.

“We’d like him. We’d like him within the combat for the constructors’ championship. (Sergio) Perez will get going in some unspecified time in the future, I am satisfied of that.”