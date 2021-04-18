Wolff tips Hamilton to stay at Mercedes

Toto Wolff thinks Lewis Hamilton will keep at Mercedes past 2021 – after which by no means swap to a rival Formulation 1 staff.

“I feel this can be his final staff,” the Mercedes staff boss informed DPA information company at Imola.

Seven time world champion Hamilton, 36, signed solely a one-year deal for 2021 on the finish of delayed and reportedly troublesome negotiations with Wolff.

Nevertheless, Wolff stated: “There isn’t a higher place for him than at Mercedes and our want can also be that he continues with us.

“The symbiosis between us is sweet and now we have celebrated so many successes collectively that from right now’s perspective the whole lot speaks in favour of continuous to race collectively,” the Austrian added.