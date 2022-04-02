Wolverhampton, Crystal Palace

After a brief hiatus for the World Cup qualifiers, the Premier League roars this weekend with a full slate of matches and two underdogs at decent odds that should circle the price-hunters.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+205) vs Aston Villa, Saturday at 10am ET

Wolves, led by Portuguese manager Bruno Lage, have had a pleasant surprise in their first season and have an outside shot at a Europa League spot with eight matches to spare.

Wolverhampton’s modest success is due in large part to a skimpy defence, which has the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League this season. The underlying metrics suggest that some negative regression is coming for Wolves, but there is still a lot to like about this defense, especially against Aston…