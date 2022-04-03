Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Aston Villa 2-1 at home in the Premier League

wolverhampton wanderers won 2-1 Aston Villa As a local, in the match of the 31st day of the Premier League. For wolverhampton wanderers Goals were scored by Jonathan Castro Otto (at 7 min) and Ashley Young (against) (at 36 min). For Aston Villa The goal was scored by Ollie Watkins (in the 86th minute).

Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Newcastle on the next date, while Aston Villa will face Tottenham.

In the following graph you can see the team formation, changes, main events of the match and the standings.

Classification for the International Cup

The first four of the competition will enter the Champions League; Fifth will qualify for Europa League and sixth for play…