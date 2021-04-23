Wolverhampton Wanderers ‘begin search for Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolverhampton Wanderers might lose supervisor Nuno Espirito Santo on the finish of the season, in line with a report.

The 47-year-old has been answerable for Wolves since Might 2017, main the workforce to the 2017-18 Championship title earlier than securing back-to-back seventh-place finishes in England’s prime flight.

The West Midlands membership have discovered it tough to indicate consistency this time period, although, and at present sit down in twelfth place within the Premier League desk.

In line with the TMT Mail, Nuno might stroll away from Molineux on the finish of the season, which has led to Wolves drawing up contingency plans within the occasion that they might want to search for a brand new head coach.

The report claims that former Porto boss Vitor Pereira and ex-Benfica head coach Bruno location are choices, whereas Jose Mourinho‘s former assistant Rui Faria can be being thought-about.

Nuno has beforehand been linked with the managerial jobs at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, whereas there’s additionally regarded as curiosity within the Portuguese from Spain.