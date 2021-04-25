Wolverhampton Wanderers ‘firmly in the race for Tammy

Chelsea ahead Tammy Abraham emerges as a summer season switch goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers, in keeping with a report.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly able to compete for the signature of Chelsea ahead Tammy Abraham throughout this summer season’s switch window.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 occasions and registered six assists in 31 appearances for the Blues this season however has struggled for normal motion in latest weeks.

Abraham made a late look towards West Ham United within the Premier League on Saturday, however he’s down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and continues to be linked with an exit.

A latest report claimed that West Ham have been effectively positioned to maneuver for the England worldwide when the upcoming switch window opens for enterprise.

Nonetheless, in keeping with Soccer Insider, Wolves are additionally firmly within the race, with Nuno Espirito Santo‘s aspect eager to convey a brand new striker to the membership.

The report claims that Nuno ‘is a giant admirer’ of Abraham, who can be believed to be needed by Aston Villa, the place he spent the 2018-19 marketing campaign on mortgage.

The Englishman has scored 30 targets and registered 12 assists in 81 outings for Chelsea.