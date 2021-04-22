Wolverhampton Wanderers ‘interested in Porto defender Zaidu

Wolves reportedly contemplate a transfer for Porto’s Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi, who might value upwards of £8m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly considering making a transfer for Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi this summer time.

The 23-year-old Nigerian moved to the Primeira Liga facet from Santa Clara final August, signing a five-year deal for a charge believed to be within the area of £3.6m.

This time period the left-back has gone on to characteristic 35 occasions for Sergio Conceicao‘s title-chasers, scoring twice and serving to them to win the Portuguese Tremendous Cup simply earlier than Christmas.

This season has additionally seen him break into his nation’s senior squad, showing in three matches of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification marketing campaign and chipping in with an help.

In line with Personal Objective Nigeria, Wolves have been monitoring Sanusi’s progress carefully this season and have registered their curiosity in a attainable transfer this summer time.

Studies of Porto’s valuation of Sanusi fluctuate, with The Solar suggesting that the membership might settle for a charge of round £8m, whereas one other says that he can be out there for round €20m (£17.4m).

Wolves are out there for a number of reinforcements this summer time after a relatively-underwhelming marketing campaign that sees them sit twelfth within the Premier League desk with simply six video games remaining.

The membership completed seventh within the league and reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 2018-19 following their promotion as Championship champions, whereas final time period additionally they completed seventh and made it via to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, the place they have been overwhelmed by eventual winners Sevilla.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been compelled to cope with the lack of key gamers to both damage or gross sales this marketing campaign nonetheless, with main scorer Raul jimenez dominated out for a lot of the season after a sickening head damage and the likes of Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty being offered.

The membership has a robust buying and selling relationship with Porto, in the meantime, having spent a club-record charge of £35m on teenage striker Fabio Silva from the facet final September and likewise bringing in Ruben Neves and Willy Boly over the previous few years.