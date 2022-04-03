Wolves beat Villa to boost Euro hopes

Wolves maintained their European charge after a deserved derby win over Aston Villa.

Johnny’s Rocket and Ashley Young’s own goal helped the hosts win 2-1 at Molyneux.

Olly Watkins pulled back a goal with a late penalty but Wolves held his nerves to keep the pressure on in Europe’s race.

James Ward-Prause produced more free-kick magic and held Southampton in a 1–1 draw at Leeds and halted their four-game losing run.

The England midfielder blocked a trademark dead-ball effort at home early in the second half after Jack Harrison gave Leeds an interval lead.

Southampton had lost their last three Premier League games to Manchester City before a thumping FA Cup defeat and would be happier with one point than Leeds.

A first half penalty miss by Neil Maupay ensured Brighton and…