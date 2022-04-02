Wolves vs Aston Villa result: Hosts hold off visitors to maintain push for European football

Wolves maintained their European charge after a deserved Premier League derby win over Aston Villa as Johnny’s Rocket and Ashley Young’s own goal gave the hosts a 2–1 victory at Molyneux.

Olly Watkins pulled back a goal with a late penalty but Wolves held his nerves to keep the pressure on in Europe’s race.

Villa have now taken just four points from 39 against teams above them in this season’s top flight, underscoring their continuity issues and downfalls against sides they want to emulate.

They again had to slip 13 points behind their rivals, who moved to seventh place behind West Ham and just two points behind the top five.

Without the banned Raul Jimenez and the injured Ruben Neves it looked like Wolves were the underdog but they broke through to take one at Villa…