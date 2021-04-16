LATEST

Wolves welcome Willy Boly back for Sheffield

The central defender has been self-isolating after contracting Covid-19.

Wolves can have Willy Boly again in rivalry after they host Sheffield United.

The defender returns from a interval of self-isolation after being identified with Covid-19. Nonetheless, midfielder Ruben Neves will proceed his isolation interval.

Joao Moutinho remains to be unavailable with the groin drawback he suffered on worldwide responsibility whereas Marcal is but to return from his personal groin damage. Pedro Neto will miss the remainder of the season with the knee damage he suffered at Fulham final week.

The Blades have been dealt a double damage blow this week with the information that Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp will miss the remainder of the season via damage.

McBurnie fractured a bone in his foot through the defeat to Arsenal whereas fellow striker and membership captain Sharp has undergone surgical procedure on a thigh drawback sustained in coaching.

John Fleck is an damage concern forward of the journey to Molineux, the place the Blades’ inevitable relegation could possibly be confirmed on Saturday night time. The midfielder has not been capable of practice this week due to a stiff groin.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Boly, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Podence, Jose, Silva, Traore.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Lowe, Jagielka, Bryan, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Ndiaye, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.

