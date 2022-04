A woman in her early 50s died on Saturday afternoon while climbing the Galti Mountains.

The woman became unwell around 1 p.m. and died at the summit of the Galtimore climb in Tipperary.

In Cairo, Gardai assisted Mountain Rescue and Coast Guard Rescue with the removal of his body, which was taken to Waterford Hospital.

The postmortem will be done in due course and a file will be prepared for the coroner’s court, Gardai said.