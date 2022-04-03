Woman (51) dies while climbing Galti Parvat with young children

A 51-year-old woman who died while participating with her two young children in a climbing with Charlie charity event in the Galty Mountains in Tipperary on Saturday has been locally named.

Cora O’Grady from Louis Na Green, Ballinville in Mitchellstown, Co Cork, was climbing Galtimore with her children Luke (11) and Lily (8) when she became ill on the mountain.

Ms O’Grady was one of a group climbing Galtimore at one of nearly 200 fundraising climbing events across the country to support former RT broadcaster Charlie Bird, who was climbing Krogh Patrick in Mayo.

Mr Bird, who has…