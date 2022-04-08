Woman gives birth while transportation stops inside a vehicle in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara, Honduras.
A woman gave birth inside a vehicle this Thursday, while carrier strike.
road accident CA-4at the height of Ceibita. Posts by, chemistan, Santa BarbaraThe woman requested help from the police officers through whom she immediately appeared.
Officers and citizens cooperated with Labor so that minutes later, she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in the arms of the police, indicating at first glance a stable state of health.
his mother, originally Santa Cruz Mineswho was on his way mother and child from the city of San Pedro Sula And that he could not…
