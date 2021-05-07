Women can be very useful to follow these 3 Period Hacks.

If you have a problem during periods, then you are one of the millions of women who have to face this problem. But in this case, some special tips can help you which will make the periods a little easier. These are not expert tips to reduce periods, but are everyday hacks that can make them a little easier to handle.

During this time, the amount of endorphins in the body increases, which causes a decrease in the hormones that cause cramps in the body. These endorphins are helpful in reducing the problem. If you can do a power walk then it is also very good. But it is good to walk a little.

Everyone is probably aware of this, but in fact if you sleep 1 hour before the time of periods, then your body will have a better effect. This is a very good chance to give rest to the body.

Dark chocolate will always help you during periods. That means eat at least 65 percent Coco chocolate, which also contains magnesium etc. This will significantly affect cramps.