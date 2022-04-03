Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Final Live Updates: Australia vs England

England captain Heather Knight (L) and Australia captain Meg Lanning (R) pose with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy. photo/getty

The live updates of the Women’s Cricket World Cup final will be between Australia and England to decide the title.

Australia are aiming to turn their incredible dominance into more silverware when they take on England in the final of the Cricket World Cup tomorrow.

Unbeaten in their seven matches in the tournament, the Aussies are the favorites to claim a record-expanding seventh ODI World Cup title and their first since 2013.

If they do, Australia will hold both the T20 and ODI World Cup trophies as well as the Ashes, following their recent win over England at home.

