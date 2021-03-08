Women’s Day: Vishnu wants more women to lead Vidyaniketan – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Women's Day: Vishnu wants more women to lead Vidyaniketan

8 MarchTh International Women’s Day is celebrated and every year this day is celebrated as the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Salute to our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women’s Day! India is proud of the many achievements of the women of our nation. It is an honor for our government to have the opportunity to work towards advancing women empowerment in various fields. “

Taking a dig at this hero, Vishnu Manchu made a major reshuffle under the leadership of his education institute Vidyaniketan, which is reputed in both Telugu states.

“Today is Women’s Day. From today onwards all colleges and schools under @IVidyanikethan will have women as class representatives only. Vishnu tweeted, within 6 months, I aim to hold 70% of women-led positions.

This is a welcome step and Vidyaniketan will surely fly higher in the coming years.

