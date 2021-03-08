Women’s Day: Vishnu wants more women to lead Vidyaniketan – TheMiracleTech

8 MarchTh International Women’s Day is celebrated and every year this day is celebrated as the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Salute to our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women’s Day! India is proud of the many achievements of the women of our nation. It is an honor for our government to have the opportunity to work towards advancing women empowerment in various fields. “

Today is Women’s Day. All colleges and schools start from today @IVidyanikethan There will be only women as class representatives. Within 6 months, my goal is to have 70% leadership positions held by women. This is my commitment. – Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) March 8, 2021

Taking a dig at this hero, Vishnu Manchu made a major reshuffle under the leadership of his education institute Vidyaniketan, which is reputed in both Telugu states.

This is a welcome step and Vidyaniketan will surely fly higher in the coming years.

