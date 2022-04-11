Women’s FA Cup Semi-Finals: Free Coach Tour

Manchester City, National Express and the Football Association are delighted to offer fans a free coach tour for the Women’s FA Cup semi-final at West Ham on Saturday.

As the game coincides with Network Rail’s Easter weekend engineering works planned between Friday 15 April and Monday 18 April, no train services will operate between London Euston and Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow.

To help fans participate, alternative travel arrangements have been devised to provide 10 free coaches from Manchester City…