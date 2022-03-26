LATEST

Women’s NCAA tournament 2022 – Sweet 16 picks, predictions and which No. 1 seed will fall first?

Sweet 16 tips for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday in the Greensboro and Spokane areas. All four No. 1 seeds – the South Carolina Gamecock, Stanford Cardinals, NC State Wolfpack and Louisville Cardinals – advanced to the regional semifinals.

But March Madness has had its share of upsets, as two No. 10 seeds, the Creighton Bluejays and the South Dakota Coyotes, will play in the Sweet 16 for the first time in the history of their programs.

Can they keep winning? Which is the best game when the next round is over? Which of the number 1 seed faces the toughest challenge? Which other teams will leave the Bridgeport, Greensboro, Spokane and Wichita area as champions and head to the Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis?

ESPN’s Charlie Creme, Alexa Filippo and Mechelle Vopel…

