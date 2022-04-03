Women’s ODI World Cup Final Live Updates: Alyssa Healy scores 170 as Australia set up 357 for England win

10th over (PP) – Darcy Brown continues

Knight can’t get away at first.

Now she pushes square on the off side but no run there either.

Four, There was swing from leg to middle and Knight tapped the entire ball with his pads for four runs at square leg! Time beautifully.

four more, Brilliant stuff from the skipper, leg stump half volley from Brown, but Knight makes no mistake.

Bouncer! Very small in fact, it is given as wide.

Four, Brilliant shot from Heather Knight, punches a cover drive along the ground for another boundary. Perfect timing, lovely to watch.

A little extra bounce from Brown forces Knight to take out the bottom hand. No race.

England 2-59