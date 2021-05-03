Women’s Tennis Earns NCAA Tournament Bid – Women’s Tennis — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

THE FLATS – The 11th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team will make its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance this season after receiving an at-large selection to the field of 64 Monday night. The Yellow Jackets will host one of 16 regionals across the country, welcoming Georgia Southern, North Florida and No. 24 Ole Miss, May 7-8, to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

NCAA Bracket

Tech (18-10, 8-5 ACC) will host first and second rounds, opening the tournament against Georgia Southern on Friday at 2 p.m. Match times on Friday will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with Saturday’s match slated for 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech enters the tournament with an 18-10 overall record after reaching the title match of the ACC Championships. Seniors Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores collected All-ACC honors last week after helping Tech defeat Virginia Tech, NC State and Miami en route to a chance at the ACC title. This marks the 10th time Tech has hosted first and second round action.

With the 2020 NCAA Tournament canceled due to Covid-19, Tech last appeared in the postseason in 2019, advancing to second round action after edging Ohio State.