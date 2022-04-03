Women’s WC final: Starc cheers for wife Healy as she hits ton to help AUS set 357-run target vs ENG | Cricket News

Australia opener Alyssa Healy continued her superb form as she smashed 170 runs in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 final against England on Sunday (April 3).

It was run-a-ball hundred in a World Cup final for Healy, who also smashed a ton in the semi-final against West Indies. However, the 32-year-old batter shifted gears after completing her century as she accumulated 70 more runs in just 38 balls to help Australia set a challenging 357-run target in the final.

Interestingly, Healy’s ton was special to her because her husband, who is none other than Australia men’s team pacer Mitchell Starc, was present in the stands to witness it. As soon as Healy reached her hundred off 100 balls, Starc was seen applauding in the stands.