Women’s World Cup: Australia’s Ellyse Perry says not certain to start Windies semi-final

Australia’s Ellyse Perry still needs to prove her fitness for the Women’s World Cup semi-final against the West Indies, the star all-rounder said on Monday.

Perry has been rested since suffering back spasms in Australia’s win over South Africa last week but returns to training later on Monday.

She said the injury was “definitely improving”.

“It’s going really well, but obviously just need to make sure that I’m in the best possible spot to be able to contribute, if I was to play,” she told reporters.

“We’ll do a couple more things at training in the next few days. And if I get there, I do. Fingers crossed.”

The semi-final takes place at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Wednesday, with the winner playing either South Africa or champions England in Sunday’s…