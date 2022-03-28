Women’s World Cup: No clarity on Mithali Raj’s future | Cricket News

Skipper says needs time before taking a call

Skipper Mithali Raj and pace ace Jhulan Goswami’s World Cup dreams ended in heartbreak on Sunday. While a three-wicket loss to South Africa in Christchurch brought the curtains down on India’s campaign, Mithali was evasive about the road ahead for her.“It will not be appropriate for me to comment on anything, considering the sort of game that we just played, and the emotions are still there. So, it needs to settle down before I have a clarity on that and give an answer,” she said.

Asked about handing over the baton to the younger generation, Mithali explained, “There will be generations of players coming and going, the team will have to get going after every World Cup, there is always a change in the team. There’ll be fresh faces in, there…