Wonder Egg Priority Episode Release Schedule 1-12 and Complete Watch Guide – Anime News and Facts

Wonder Egg Priority is a new anime coming out this winter 2021. Unlike other anime, which are based on some kind of source material such as manga, game by novel, Wonder egg priority One is the original anime. Its story deals with themes of bullying, suicide, friendship and trauma.

Clover Works Animation Studio Animation is responsible for the production, meanwhile, Shin Wakbayashi is writing the script with Shimji Nojima. Saki Takahashi has provided character designs and Dee Moos and Mito are in charge of the musical composition.

Now such big anime are returning this winter like Seven Deadly Sins Season 5, Sea season 2 New anime like Wonder Egg Priority are easy to ignore and have lost its episodes and their air date.

So we made it Wonder Egg Priority Episode Release Schedule Which will help you maintain its episode release dates and tell you when the next episode will air.

Wonder Egg Priority Episode Rschedule Schedule

Case No. Release date Season 5 episode 1 13 January 2021 Season 5 episode 2 January 20, 2021 Season 5 episode 3 January 26, 2021 Season 5 episode 4 3 February, 2021 Season 5 episode 5 10 February, 2021 Season 5 episode 6 17 February, 2021 Season 5 episode 7 24 February, 2021 Season 5 episode 8 3 March 2021 Season 5 episode 9 March 11, 2021 Season 5 episode 10 March 17, 2021 Season 5 episode 11 March 24, 2021 Season 5 episode 12 March 31, 2021

How many episodes will it have?

It has been confirmed that the Wonder Egg Priority TV anime will run from January 13 to March 31, 2021 for a total of 12 episodes. A new episode in the series will be released every Wednesday at 12:00 pm JST.

Where to watch Wonder Egg Priority anime online?

You can watch the latest episodes of Wonder Egg Priority Funimation Which are currently streaming anime in the United States and Canada. Animalab is streaming the series in Australia and Europe. As available for France, Denmark and Russia, it is available on Vacam. In addition, it is available on the Aniplus website for most Asian countries.

When will the English dub premiere for Wonder Egg Priority Picnic?

Unfortunately, as of writing, there is no official confirmation when Wonder Egg Priority English Dub will come out. However, in view of the fact that Funimation is streaming from a ShoW, which is very popular for them simuldubs; It is relatively safe to say that A. English dub to be announced Very soon once it has been approved by its manufacturers.

Synopsis for Wonder Egg Priority

Wonder Egg Priority Annie’s Visual

Annie’s story follows AI, an introverted girl whose fate changes forever when she receives a mysterious “Wonder Egg” from a deserted arcade. That night, her dreams blend into reality, and as the other girls get their own Wonder Eggs, AE discovers new friends and the magic within herself.