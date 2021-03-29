Wondering What To Wear? Here’s Outfits And Styling Tips To Look Vibrant – Tech Kashif

LATEST

One of the most fun-filled spring festivals, Holi is here. As we get ready for the day of colours, getting the right outfit is important. The colourful festival calls for a festive ensemble. We all want to play Holi and look fabulous in our outfits. White has stayed put for being the top choice, as it embraces all the colours beautifully. Also, white makes styling so easy because there is nothing that goes wrong with the pristine hue. It gives so much space to explore and put all the creative and colourful ideas to use. So boys and girls, what are you waiting for? Navigate through all the choices in the book to make you Holi ready.

Suit and a vibrant dupatta: Girls, you don’t have to bust your brains for this one. Just pick a well stitched suit set made in light cotton fabric and you are good to go. Throw on any dupatta you like. If you have too many options, you can just pick one that goes best with your mood on the day.

Classic kurta-pyjama set: Boys generally look for a classic and simple look, so here it is. A well fitted kurta-pyjama set would be the right pick. Made in blended fabric, you can team your set with colourful jackets,if in a mood to spread some colourful cheer.

Top with shorts: Any top that says casual and is all white, plus a pair of shorts that is not ready to fall off or reveal more than intended, is all you girls need. Its a great way to dress up yet feel comfy under the summer heat. If in the mood, go crazy with accessories that reflect the playfulness of festivities.

Achkan style short kurta: The stylish man will want to try a contemporary style short kurta. Featuring an achkan style placket, this kurta can be tailored in an asymmetrical fashion. We don’t know about you, but your outfit will surely make many heads turn at the Holi party.

Maxi Dress: A hot summer calls for a flowy maxi dress ideal for a comfortable and chic look. Not only will the garment make you feel at ease, you are sure to gather compliments for your stylish yet smart pick.

Short kurta: This cool and casual kurta is for guys who do not want too much to deal with. Crafted in cotton, this is a perfect pick for Holi festivities. You can wear it casually or pair with jeans or chinos.The half-sleeve will make it ideal for day dressing and is surely a smart replacement for that plain-old t-shirt.

Boho kaftan: Thanks to Bebo, kaftans are back and how!Occasion or no occasion, kaftans are the new LBD, they make you feel and look great. No head banging for sizes or colours, because a white kaftan will become your best friend.

Asymmetrical kurta: Consider this kurta if you want to make a style statement at the Holi party. Perfect for small gatherings and parties, this one can be paired with jeans, churidars or chinos and you will end up with a dapper look.

Saree: And for all the ladies, when you have rejected all the options above, you have to come back to the six yard wonder. If not happy with a plain white saree, go for some patterns or prints on the pure white base or maybe scale the hue to off-white. Whatever you decide, this one undoubtedly will save your day.

