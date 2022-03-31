Wordle 285 Answer March 31, 2022

It’s the last day of March 2022, and Wordle fans can expect another mind-blowing word of the day from this viral puzzle game.

Wordle Fans will be waiting for today’s puzzle as it hits midnight local time. The word is yet another difficult one, which has been brought Wordle Fans of the New York Times Games.

how to play wordle

Wordle is a browser-based word game that has gone viral this year. While it looks like fewer people have been playing since it was bought by the New York Times. Wordle, there are still many fans who log on every day to guess the new word. Despite its widespread popularity, especially on social media, some people have yet to play it. For everyone who’s still unfamiliar, here’s a breakdown of the rules.