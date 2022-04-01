Wordle 286 answer for April 1: Know today’s word

If you are looking for the answer to Wordle 286 for April 1, you have come to the right place. Wordle, which is owned by the New York Times, has become a part of everyone’s morning tea. For puzzle and word-game lovers, the day starts with this game.

What is Wordle?

Wordle permits six attempts to guess a five-letter word in a maze box. The game will let you know if you are right or wrong and how distant you are from finding the correct answer. When you insert the correct alphabet in its right position, the box will turn green. Green certifies that you are on the right track.

However, if you have managed to guess an alphabet, which is in the correct answer but in the wrong position, the box housing that letter will turn yellow. Incorrect alphabets, which are not a part of today’s answer…