Wordle 290 April 5: Wordle word hints and today’s answer

Wordle has taken the world by storm, and if you’ve not given in to playing the daily game, we can guarantee you’ve seen the elusive squares all over social media.

The game uses the same rules as Scrabble, where only real words are allowed both in guesses and the result.

If you get a letter in the right spot and form the correct word, the square turns green.

But if the guessed letter is in the word but not in the right spot, the square turns yellow.

Letters that are wrong turn grey to help the process of elimination for the six tries.

Hint for today’s Wordle Tuesday, April 5

If you’re still trying to save your streak, then don’t scroll down yet, maybe some hints will send you on your way.

Today’s word starts with the letter N and ends with…