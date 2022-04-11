Wordle 296 Apr 11: Wordle Word Hints and Today’s Answer

wordley has taken The world by storm, and if you haven’t given up on playing the game daily, we can guarantee you’ve seen the elusive squares all over social media.

The game uses the same rules as Scrabble, where only real words are allowed in both the guess and the result.

if you get a letter in Right Place And the square turns green when the correct word is formed.

But if the guessed letter is in the word but not in the correct place, the square turns yellow.

letter Wrong turns are gray to help process Elimination for six attempts.

Hints for today’s Wordle Monday, April 11

If you’re still trying to save your streak, don’t scroll down just yet, maybe a few pointers will send you on your way.

Today’s word starts with letter S and ends with…