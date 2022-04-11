Wordle #296 April 11: Today’s Hints, Clues, Answers

Looking for a clue on how to solve today’s Wordle puzzle? look no further.

Some word games are really hard, and people look for hints, so we thought we’d lend a hand on how to solve today’s wordlets.

Note: We will answer at the end of this articleSo if you don’t want any spoilers, avoid the last sentence of this story.

Hint number 1: The word has two vowels.

Hint number 2: It is used to describe a group of people.

Before we answer today’s puzzle, here’s some background on the online puzzle craze known as Wordle.

Wordle is a free online word-guessing game where players have to guess a five-letter word in six or fewer attempts.

Here’s how it works: