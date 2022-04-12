Wordle 297 Apr 12: Wordle Word Hints and Today’s Answer

wordley has taken The world by storm, and if you haven’t given up on playing the game daily, we can guarantee you’ve seen the elusive squares all over social media.

The game uses the same rules as Scrabble, where only real words are allowed in both the guess and the result.

If you find a letter in the correct place and form the correct word, the square turns green.

But if the guessed letter is in the word but not in the correct place, the square turns yellow.

Letters that are wrong are grayed out to help process them Elimination for six attempts.

Hints for today’s Wordle Tuesday, April 12

If you’re still trying to save your streak, don’t scroll down just yet, maybe a few pointers will send you on your way.

Today’s word starts with letter R and ends with…