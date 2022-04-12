Wordle 297: Hints for today’s word puzzle (4/12/22)

Need Help With Wordle 297?

Wordle is a daily word game owned by The New York Times. Players get six attempts to find the five-letter word of the day. We have some tips to help you solve today’s puzzle.

Wordle can be addictive. Chances are, you’ve seen countless combinations of yellow and green squares on social media as people share their results. But what does it all mean?

If the word that the user guessed contains a letter that is in the word of the day but is not in the correct order, the letter box turns yellow. If a letter is incorrect and is not included in the last word, the box turns gray. But, if any of the guessed letters are in the word and in the correct position, the box turns green.

So anyway, on to a few pointers for today, in case you need them.