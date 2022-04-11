Wordle Answer 297: April 12, 2022 Word Solution

Wordle Answer 297 is revealed for April 12, 2022. Working on today’s answer shouldn’t be too hard, although it does contain a rare letter that could stump some players. Need a Tip? Today’s word has two vowels, one in position 2 and one in position 4. Still need help? Wordle 297 Read on for the answer.

What is the Word Answer 297? (April 12, 2022)

The verbal answer is 297 “Royal”.

“Royal” as an adjective means “having the status of a king or queen or a member of their family.” As a noun, it means “member of the royal family.” (Definitions oxford languages,

While “Royal” does not include duplicate letters, the rare “Y” can cause some problems with “L”. Thankfully, the “o” and “a” vowels should be easy…