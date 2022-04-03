Wordle for April 3 288 Answers: Crack today’s Wordle in just a few attempts! Check out hints, clues and solutions

April 3 for Wordle 288 Answer: This weekend’s Wordle challenge is getting easier! However, we are here with Wordle hints and clues. Also check out the Wordle solution today here.

Wordle 288 reply for April 3: You’ll find that the word of the day is getting easier this weekend! If you were able to solve the wordal answer for yesterday (wordal 287) easily then you will find today’s challenge a little easier. However you need to guess the word a little wisely first so that you can understand the letters correctly. Once you know the letters used in the word word of the day, it’s easy to solve the challenge. And to help you solve Word 288 within 6 attempts, we bring you hints and clues for it. However, if you…