wordle: Wordle 290 answer for April 5, 2022

Are you ready for today’s Wordle answer? This is now so popular that hundreds of puzzle and word-game lovers like to start their day with this game. This New York Times-owned game has now become a part of people’s morning tea.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a puzzle game that contains maze boxes where players are allowed to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. This game drops hints to let players know whether their answers in each attempt are correct or incorrect and even notifies how far are they from today’s right answer. It uses three colours — Green, Yellow and Black to show players if they are on the right track.

The box will turn green if you insert the correct alphabet in its right position and hit the submit button. A green signal means that you are on the right track. If…