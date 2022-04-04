Workday to create 1,000 new jobs at Dublin headquarters

American financial management software company Workday is set to create 1,000 new jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin over the next two years, increasing the Irish workforce by nearly 60 percent.

In addition, to support its future development and deepen its local community involvement, Workday aims to build its new European headquarters in Grangegorman, Dublin 7.

Workday will work in roles in product development, engineering and data science, sales, services and user experience.

The company currently employs over 1,700 people in Dublin, helping the company.